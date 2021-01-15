November 7, 1971 – January 9, 2021 (age 49)

Jeni Lyn (Jenilynn) Talbot, age 49, departed this world on January 9, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona.

She was born November 7, 1971 to Carolyn Jane Barker Talbot and Frank Joseph Talbot, in Bountiful, Utah.

She was raised in Newton, Utah, and graduated from Sky View High School, Class of 1990, where her extraordinary cheerleading talents earned her a college scholarship. After graduation, she moved to Provo, Utah, where she began pre-med courses at BYU. While living in Provo, she met and married Dominic Brockwell, with whom she had one child, a son.

Jenilynn was known for her fun-loving, outgoing, and youthful character; always the life of any party, she brought light and laughter to any gathering. While she was blessed with many talents, she was exceptionally gifted at playing the piano and singing. She had an incredible singing voice and she used this gift to serve in many ways.

Jenilynn was loved by many and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her son, Alec William Brockwell of Provo, Utah (spouse Esther C.); two siblings, Todd Talbot of Kaysville, Utah, Daniel Frank Talbot of Mesa, Arizona; aunt, Diane Patton of Eugene, Oregon (spouse Nephi). She was preceded in death by her parents, Carolyn and Frank, and siblings; Laurie Talbot Howell, William Barker Talbot, and Steven Swift Talbot.

Services will be conducted at 11:30am Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Newton LDS church building, 12 South 100 West, Newton, Utah.

For those who cannot attend in person, a Live stream feed will be provided so that you may remotely join the service. Join Live stream by clicking here.

Internment and graveside service will follow at the Newton Cemetery.

End of life resources were not in place so the family is humbly accepting donations to cover the final burial expenses. If you would like to contribute, donations can be made directly to the Franklin Funeral Home by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.