Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints condemn protests

SALT LAKE CITY — Top leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have issued a statement, condemning recent protests of “violence and lawless behavior during times of unrest”. Senior leaders expressed great concern with the current political and cultural divisions and condemned the recent violence and suggestion of further violence surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Joe Bidden.

A message from the Church’s First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stated that principles of government that allow God’s children to maintain human dignity and freedom belong to all mankind.

The statement went onto say: “With great concern we observe the political and cultural divisions in the United States and around the world. We condemn violence and lawless behavior, including the recent violence in Washington, D.C. and any suggestion of further violence.”

The message went onto state that while the Church is neutral in matters of party politics, members should be united in their commitment to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, regardless of their individual political views. It asked for everyone to treat one another with respect, dignity, and love, which should supersede any political or other affiliation.

The statement concluded: “We urge all people to remember the precious and fragile nature of freedom and peace. As citizens of the United States look ahead to the Inauguration of a new President, we urge our members to honor democratic institutions and processes, and to obey, honor, and sustain the law.”

