Marlene Ann Rudd Pingel, 87, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully on January 12, 2021, at her home in Garland, Utah, surrounded by her family.

Marlene was born on September 6, 1933 in Plymouth, Utah. She was the youngest of 8 children born to William Jasper Rudd and Ethel Vilate Nish Rudd. She attended grade school in Plymouth and graduated from Bear River High School in 1951.

On July 21, 1951 she married her eternal sweetheart in the yard of her family home in Plymouth, Utah. They were later sealed for time and all eternity on November 21, 1951 in the Logan LDS Temple.

They were the parents of 6 children: sons David Ray (Sandra) Pingel, Richard Dean (Paula) Pingel, and William Edward (Stephanie) Pingel and daughters Teresa Ann (Thomas) Moore, Debora Kaye Pingel, and Jacqie Lynne (David) Johnson.

On October 24, 1984, Marlene lost her eternal companion from a sudden heart attack and was left to raise their youngest son by herself. She eventually went back to school and started working at ATK in April 1987 as a secretary. She treasured her association with those she worked with and formed many cherished friendships. In February 2009 she retired after 21 years at the age of 75.

Marlene was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was a devoted Ministering Sister and cared deeply for those she served. She was a Temple Worker at the Brigham City, Utah Temple for several years until suffering a stroke in 2018. She loved those she served with and loved to return to the Temple during the shift that she had worked so she could see them again.

Marlene was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, Garland, Utah Camp and served as Treasurer and Historian.

Marlene enjoyed doing family history with her sister, Grace, and loved spending time with family. She was a hard worker and along with her husband taught their children to work hard and be honest and trustworthy with those they associated with. We called her our “energizer bunny.” She was always ready to pitch in with whatever needed to be done, and it seemed that she just kept on going and going and going. She loved attending her grand and great grandchildren’s many activities whenever possible.

Marlene is survived by her 6 children, 15 grandchildren: Shauna (John) Larsen, Holly (David) Wallace, Christopher (Misty) Pingel, Eric (Erica) Pingel, Timothy (Angela) Moore, Janelle (Mark) Topik, Jacob (Kylee) Johnson, Joshua (Tylyr) Johnson, Haylee Johnson, Edward (Elizabeth) Pingel, Emily (Matt) Jones, Katie Pingel, Kenneth Pingel, Elisabeth Pingel, and Kirrah Pingel; and 24 great grandchildren: Shilee, Amelia, Enoch, and Aleah Larsen; Justin, Benjamin, Adam, Scott, and Elijah Wallace; Ryker Pingel; Lucas, Lillie, and Logan Pingel; Isaac, Callie, Jace, and Olivia Moore; Shaylee, Tyler, and Tenley Topik; Nash and Nixon Johnson, William (Liam) Pingel, and Henry Jones.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her siblings and their spouses: Rulon (Lavelle) Rudd, Edmond Rudd, Grace (Earl) Pierson, Orba Rudd, Orvil Rudd, Clifford (Ruth and AnnaMae) Rudd, and Marie (Ralph) Harris.

The family would like to thank the Intermountain Homecare and Hospice team for their help and assistance during this challenging time. We would like to thank her aides, Irene and Katie, for their compassionate service and a special thank you to her hospice nurse and case manager, Bonnie, for caring for our mother and us with love and compassion.

Funeral services and viewing will be held at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah on Saturday, January 16, 2021. The viewing will be from 9:00 – 10:30am and the funeral service will start at 11:00am.

The service will be live streamed for those who don’t feel comfortable or are unable to attend in person and may be viewed by clicking here.

Interment will be in the Kaysville Utah City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.