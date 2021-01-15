Maxene Izatt, 78, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

She was born September 17, 1942 in Logan, Utah to Charles McNeal and Nathalie Cummings Izatt.

Maxene is survived by her brothers and sister, Beverly Evans, Pocatello, Idaho; Ronald Izatt (Mary Alice), Nashville, Tennessee; Lynn Izatt, Alaska; Lyle Izatt (Char), Smithfield, Utah; Tim Izatt, St. George, Utah; and Jody Atkins (Melea), Elko, Nevada. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Chuck Izatt.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Lindquist’s Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy, Utah. The family will meet with friends Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the mortuary.

Graveside services will be held at Logan City Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah at approximately 1:15pm on Saturday.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.