Newcomers, incumbent lawmakers headed to Utah Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY – Cache County’s lawmakers will be back at work starting Tuesday as the 2021 general session of the Utah Legislature begins.

The county’s delegation includes both veteran incumbents and newcomers to the Utah Capitol.

In the Utah House, the incumbents include Reps. Joel Ferry, Dan Johnson and Casey Snider while Mike Petersen of North Logan joins the chamber’s freshman class.

In the state Senate, Scott Sandall has been representing portions of Cache, Box Elder and Tooele counties since 2015, while Chris Wilson will represent Cache and Rich counties, replacing former incumbent Lyle Hillyard for the first time.

As previously announced, the 2021 Legislature will open with an in-person session where all COVID-19 precautions will be in effect. Subsequent committee and floor proceedings will be accessible via live-streaming at le.utah.gov to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Testimony from members of the public will be conducted virtually rather than in-person during the general session, according to legislative leaders. The announcement that the state Capitol would be largely closed to the public came earlier this week in response to law enforcement concerns about the threat of planned protests, especially during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington on Wednesday.

Representing Utah House District 1, Ferry has been assigned to the Business and Labor Committee, the Transportation Committee and the Executive Offices & Criminal Justice Appropriations Subcommittee.

In Utah House District 4, Johnson will serve on the Education Committee, the Transportation Committee and the Public Education Appropriations Subcommittee.

As the representative of Utah House District 5, Snider has been appointed to the Business and Labor Committee; the Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environmental Quality Committee; the Ethics Committee; the Rules Committee; and the Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environmental Quality Appropriations Subcommittee.

Meanwhile, newcomer Petersen has been assigned to the Government Operations Committee; the Public Utilities, Energy & Technology Committee; and the Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee.

Over on the Senate side of the Capitol, Sandall will serve on that chamber’s Business and Labor Committee; the Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environmental Quality Committee; and the Ethics Committee. Sandall will also sit on subcommittees overseeing appropriations for Business, Economic Development and Labor; and Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environmental Quality.

Despite his lack of seniority, freshman senator Wilson has picked up plum assignments to the Revenue and Taxation Committee; the Health and Human Services Committee; and to subcommittees overseeing appropriations for Higher Education and Infrastructure & General Government services.

The 2021 general session of the Utah Legislature is scheduled to run from Jan. 19 until Mar. 5