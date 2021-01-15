Paul Jackson named head Strength and Conditioning coach for Utah State football

LOGAN, Utah – Paul Jackson has been named Utah State football’s head strength and conditioning coach, it was announced Friday by Aggie head football coach Blake Anderson.

Most recently, Jackson spent the 2020 season as the head strength and conditioning football coach at South Carolina for head coach Will Muschamp.

Prior to South Carolina, Jackson spent eight years as the head strength and conditioning football coach at Ole Miss, working for head coaches Hugh Freeze and Matt Luke. Under Jackson’s tenure in Oxford, the Rebels achieved four bowl appearances, including back-to-back New Year’s Six bowls in 2014 and 2015.

Jackson came to Oxford after spending 2011 at Southern Miss, where he oversaw strength and conditioning for the entire USM athletics department with direct responsibility over football. In his one season there, the football team had its best record in school history at 12-2 and captured the Conference USA championship.

Jackson arrived in Hattiesburg, Miss., after serving in 2010 as the Director of Athletic Conditioning for Football at Miami (Ohio). In his lone season, he helped the Redhawks to the 2010 MAC championship and a victory in the 2011 GoDaddy Bowl, becoming the first team in NCAA history to go from double-digit losses to double-digit wins in one year (1-11 in 2009 to 10-4 in 2010).

From 2007-10, Jackson served as an assistant strength coach at LSU, working directly with the Tigers’ football and volleyball teams. During his time in Baton Rouge, La., Jackson won an SEC and national championship with the football team, as well as three consecutive SEC Western Division and one SEC championship with the volleyball team. While working for the Tigers, Jackson worked under and was mentored by strength and conditioning legend Tommy Moffitt.

A native of White Plains, N.Y., Jackson got his start in the business as a professional intern strength coach with the NFL’s New York Giants. He also spent time as a performance enhancement specialist at the Parisi Speed School in Garwood, N.J., where the focus is sport-specific speed and agility training, as well as combine prep.

He is a Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) through the National Strength & Conditioning Association.

During his college days at Montclair State (N.J.), Jackson lettered in football, spending time at both fullback and linebacker. He earned a B.S. in physical education in 2006 and later received an M.S. in kinesiology from LSU in 2009.

He is married to the former Kristina Hull, who played softball at Georgia Tech and has been a Winter Olympic hopeful in the skeleton. The couple met when they were both on the strength and conditioning staff at LSU.

PAUL JACKSON FILE

Coaching History

2021- Utah State – Strength and Conditioning Head Coach

2020 South Carolina – Strength and Conditioning Head Coach

2012-19 Ole Miss – Strength and Conditioning Head Coach

2011 Southern Mississippi – Strength and Conditioning Head Coach

2010 Miami (Ohio) – Director of Athletic Conditioning for Football

2007-09 LSU – Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach

Bowl Games (9)

Ole Miss (4): 2016 Sugar Bowl; 2014 Peach Bowl; 2013 Music City Bowl; 2012 BBVA Compass Bowl

Southern Miss (1): 2011 Hawaii Bowl

Miami (Ohio) (1): 2011 GoDaddy Bowl

LSU (3): 2010 Capital One Bowl; 2008 Chick-Fil-A Bowl; 2008 BCS National Championship

National Championship (1)

LSU (1): 2007

Conference Championship (3)

Southern Miss (1): 2011 – Conference USA

Miami (Ohio) (1): 2010 – Mid-American Conference

LSU (1): 2007 – Southeastern Conference

Playing Experience

2004 Montclair State (N.J.) – Fullback / Linebacker

Education

2009 LSU – Physical Education (M.S.)

2006 Montclair State (N.J.) – Kinesiology (B.S.)

Family

Wife – Kristina