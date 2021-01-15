Rebecca Roche, mother of Rhett Smiley (Ilynd Bosserman), Augustus “Gus” Roden and Rad Pincombe, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 8, 2021.

She was born on August 21, 1982, in St. George, Utah. Her parents are Carolyn Hansen and Garth Schade, Ricky Ray and Kathy Roche.

Becca received her High School Diploma and a Certificate of Training in Construction Painting from the Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center in Anaconda, Montana. She also studied barbering at Stacey’s Hands of Champions Beauty College in Ogden and worked in the hospitality industry as a bartender and server.

Rebecca is survived by her sons, parents, Carolyn and Ricky, her Grandmother, Marie Roche, siblings Neil (Kimmy) Humpherys, Angela Roche, Chad Allen, Suzanne Roche (Josh Kammersell), Ben (Amanda) Grant, Brody (Tammy) Schade and Ricky Ray Roche, Jr. (Alicia Cox). She is also survived by her extended family, Gil, Kristy and Gilbert Roden, Diane Swain, and Becca’s longtime friend and companion, John Pincombe. Becca was preceded in death by her dad, Gus Schade, her step-mother, Kathy Roche, her grandparents, Vern Roche, Armand and Thelma Schade, Keith and Maurine Hansen.

A private service will be held for Rebecca’s family and a Celebration of Life will be announced later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.