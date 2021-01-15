Terry Devere Hopson, 85, was called by his Heavenly Father to come home. With his family by his side, he passed away early Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the McKay Dee Hospital.

Terry was born June 5, 1935 in Preston, Idaho to Wanda Elizabeth Sears and Devere Emery Hopson.

Terry grew up in Preston and graduated from Preston High School where he actively participated in his favorite sports, baseball and basketball. He went on to graduate from Utah State University in Logan, Utah with a BS degree in Forestry. While attending Utah State he continued playing baseball, basketball and added golfing to his choice of sports. He also found part-time employment with the US Government in Forestry.

After graduating, Terry was able to turn his part time job into a full-time job and from there he built a 34-year career with the US Forestry Service. His career took him to several areas in Montana, Nevada and Utah where he was responsible for improving and building campgrounds in the various national forests he was responsible for, retiring while over the Ashley National Forest and Flaming Gorge. After retiring he then went to work for the State of Utah Dept. of Education, working with elderly blind people for 22 years.

Terry is an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During his tenure here on earth, he loved serving the Lord in whatever position he was called to serve in, wherever his career took him. He served as a Branch President, Bishop, clerk, stake clerk, three different Stake High councils, Scout Master, Primary Teacher, Sunday School Leader, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, High Priest Group Leader, Activities Director and Home Teacher. He loved everyone and was always willing to help wherever needed. His love and knowledge of the Scriptures was exemplary.

His love for his favorite sports was passed on to his sons Curtis and Andy. He became a soccer, Jr. Jazz basketball and baseball coach and taught them the art of golfing.

He loved his family members and enjoyed spending time with them especially in the outdoors.

He is survived by his loving wife and eternal companion Vickie Page Hopson; his children Jason Higgins, Tamara (James) Hoyt, Andrew (Chantel) Hopson; from a previous marriage his children, Pamela (Mike) Neilson, Dr. Curtis T. Hopson and Rochele (Dale) Robison. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Janice Hopson and one granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Viewings will be held on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Monday prior to the service from 10:00 – 10:45am.

Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

Because of COVID-19 we ask that those attending please abide by the mandatory law and wear their masks.

The family wishes to thank the skilled paramedics and Dr.’s and nurses at McKay Dee Hospital for their dedication and compassion.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.