USU Master Gardner Program to start next Wed. evening

Written by Rod Boam
January 15, 2021
File photo of Jaydee Gunnell the county extension director and horticulture professor at Utah State University has his wife make a video on his phone last spring.

LOGAN – Jaydee Gunnell from Utah State University Extension said they are gearing up or their Master Gardner Training Program starting Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. Participants can learn basic gardening skills, brush up on rusty skills or learn something totally new. The popular program lasts 13 weeks.

Jaydee Gunnell the county extension director and horticulture professor at Utah State University makes a video to help people plant their gardens last spring.

“This year we are seeing a big uptick in people registering because it is being offered online,” he said.  “We can handle everyone that wants to register, and you don’t have to have a green thumb to join us.”

Due to continued restrictions from COVID-19, the 2021 Master Gardener Training Program will be offered via a hybrid model. Sessions will be held once a week on Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. during the months of January through April, each of the in-class horticultural topics will be offered online.

Each topic/class will be pre-recorded and posted to a private YouTube channel. Class participants will be given the link to watch the presentation one week prior to the scheduled time/topic. Participants will receive a Zoom link during the scheduled time found on the class syllabus for a live question and answer (Q&A) session with each respective specialist/speaker during the scheduled class time.

“We ask that each participant watch the pre-recorded presentation prior to signing into the live Q&A session in order to make the best use of everyone’s time,” Gunnell said. “Once the in-class, lecture portion of the Master Gardener training is completed, we hope to be able to transition into a face-to-face programing and offer hands-on gardening workshops.”

A file photo of Jaydee Gunnell the county extension director and horticulture professor at Utah State University soaks his pea seeds before planting them in his garden last spring.

The hands-on workshops will build on the information and instruction received during the in-class portion of the Master Gardener training and will be held from May thru October.

Interested students can register via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/usu-extension-cache-county-2021-master-gardener-program-tickets-133119013553

The cost for the Cache County Master Gardener Training Program is $160 until January 15, then the cost goes up to $200.

 

