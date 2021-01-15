USU Master Gardner Program to start next Wed. evening

File photo of Jaydee Gunnell the county extension director and horticulture professor at Utah State University has his wife make a video on his phone last spring.

LOGAN – Jaydee Gunnell from Utah State University Extension said they are gearing up or their Master Gardner Training Program starting Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. Participants can learn basic gardening skills, brush up on rusty skills or learn something totally new. The popular program lasts 13 weeks.

“This year we are seeing a big uptick in people registering because it is being offered online,” he said. “We can handle everyone that wants to register, and you don’t have to have a green thumb to join us.”

Due to continued restrictions from COVID-19, the 2021 Master Gardener Training Program will be offered via a hybrid model. Sessions will be held once a week on Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. during the months of January through April, each of the in-class horticultural topics will be offered online.

Each topic/class will be pre-recorded and posted to a private YouTube channel. Class participants will be given the link to watch the presentation one week prior to the scheduled time/topic. Participants will receive a Zoom link during the scheduled time found on the class syllabus for a live question and answer (Q&A) session with each respective specialist/speaker during the scheduled class time.

“We ask that each participant watch the pre-recorded presentation prior to signing into the live Q&A session in order to make the best use of everyone’s time,” Gunnell said. “Once the in-class, lecture portion of the Master Gardener training is completed, we hope to be able to transition into a face-to-face programing and offer hands-on gardening workshops.”

The hands-on workshops will build on the information and instruction received during the in-class portion of the Master Gardener training and will be held from May thru October.

Interested students can register via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/usu-extension-cache-county-2021-master-gardener-program-tickets-133119013553

The cost for the Cache County Master Gardener Training Program is $160 until January 15, then the cost goes up to $200.