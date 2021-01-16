Ashworth leads Utah State past San Diego State 64-59

Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) celebrates after the San Diego State bench was called for a technical foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Steven Ashworth scored 17 points off the bench to lift Utah State to a 64-59 win over San Diego State on Saturday, the Aggies’ 10th straight victory.

Brock Miller had 11 points for Utah State (11-3, 8-0 Mountain West Conference). Neemias Queta added 10 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and four assists. Alphonso Anderson had nine points and seven rebounds.

Utah State is unbeaten in Mountain West play for the first time in school history and off to its best start in any conference since opening the Western Athletic Conference 11-0 in the 2010-11 season.

Utah State scored a season-low 22 points and trailed by 10 at the break, but opened the second half with a 12-2 run to tie at 34-34. Utah State and San Diego State are the top two defensive teams in the Mountain West allowing 60.5 and 60.7 points per game, respectively.

Terrell Gomez had 16 points for the Aztecs (9-4, 3-3). Lamont Butler added 13 points and five steals. Jordan Schakel had 11 points.

The Aggies swept the Aztecs, having defeated San Diego State 57-45 on Thursday. San Diego State lost leading scorer Matt Mitchell to a knee injury Thursday, but an exam showed no ligament tears and Mitchell could return in two weeks.

The back-to-back losses ended the Aztecs streak of 48 games without consecutive losses, tied for third longest in Division I.