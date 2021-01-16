PHOTO GALLERY: USU 64, San Diego St 59

Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) blocks the shot of San Diego State forward Joshua Tomaic during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Photos by pool photographer Eli Lucero
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) celebrates after the San Diego State bench was called for a technical foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) reaches out for a rebound as San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel (20) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) reacts after making a free throw with 10 second left in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State head coach Craig Smith argues a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) takes a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) drives to the basket as San Diego State forward Joshua Tomaic (23) and forward Keshad Johnson (0) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) blocks the shot of San Diego State forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) fights fro a rebound against San Diego State forward Joshua Tomaic (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State head coach Craig Smith argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony and forward Justin Bean (34) fight for a rebound against San Diego State forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Brock Miller (22) takes a shot as San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Alphonso Anderson (10) passes the ball as San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) takes a shot as San Diego State forward Aguek Arop defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Rollie Worster fights for a rebound against San Diego State forward Aguek Arop during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony drives to the basket as San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel and forward Aguek Arop (33) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) waves to the crowd after the Aggies defeated San Diego State 64-59 in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) dribbles the ball as Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) and forward Alphonso Anderson defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) dribbles the ball as Utah State guard Brock Miller defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) takes a shot as San Diego State forward Nathan Mensah (31) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) dribbles the ball as San Diego State forward Nathan Mensah (31) and guard Terrell Gomez (3) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) takes a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State forward Joshua Tomaic (23) takes a shot as Utah State guard Rollie Worster (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State guard Trey Pulliam (4) dribbles the ball as Utah State guard Sean Bairstow (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State center Neemias Queta grabs an offensive rebound against San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel (20), guard Lamont Butler (5) and forward Joshua Tomaic during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State guard Trey Pulliam (4) takes a shot as Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) gets fouled by San Diego State guard Trey Pulliam during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) drives to the basket as San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel (20) and guard Lamont Butler defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony, left, fouls San Diego State guard Lamont Butler as they scramble for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State guard Adam Seiko, left, and Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) scramble for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
Utah State guard Marco Anthony (44) dribbles the ball as San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) drives to the basket as Utah State guard Brock Miller (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State guard Trey Pulliam grabs a rebound against Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson (0) takes a shot as Utah State center Neemias Queta defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) and Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) scramble for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State forward Joshua Tomaic (23) takes a shot as Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) and guard Rollie Worster (24) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (5) passes the ball as Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)
San Diego State guard Trey Pulliam dribbles the ball as Utah State center Trevin Dorius (32) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)