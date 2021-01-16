Sky View too big for Bear River

TREMONTON – Missing their leading scorer Evan Hall, Sky View’s size was still too much for Bear River. Kace ‘Bucket’ Jones is the center of the Bears’ offense and had nine points in the first 11 minutes as Bear River hung around the Bobcats. Sky View coach Kirk Hilyard then had two of his bigs on the court and Jones was held scoreless until late in the fourth quarter, finishing with a tied game-high of 14. Sky View never led by less than 10 the rest of the way and won 61-47 to open region play.

Sky View was up 18-16 just over three minutes into the second half and then went on a 14-3 run to close out the half. The Bears cut the lead to 10, holding Sky View to only two points, three minutes in to the second half before the Bobcats went on 22-3 run over the next seven plus minutes to put the game away.

The Bears starting lineup was solid defensively against Sky View but the team has been dealing with absences all season long, but the Bobcats took advantage of the Bears’ bench. The full varsity lineup hasn’t play as Easton Lisch and Josh Payne returned against Sky View after missing ten days and Jarrett Giles missed the game for Bear River.

Sky View has size no other team in region 11 can match. Jackson Scheumann, Bracken Scheumann and Logan Deal combine for over 19 feet in basketball players and they controlled the paint. Late in the first period coach Hillyard adjusted and had two on the court at all time to limit Jones for Bear River and control the paint. The three bigs combined for 27 points, dominated the glass and blocked at least half a dozen shots.

Bear River was only shooting 26% from deep coming in to the game and only made three in the first three quarters. Jace Jacobson was the only Bear with a consistent deep shot, hitting those three 3-pointers and he finished with 11 points, the only player besides Jones in double figures. Jackson Scheumann tied for a game high 14 and Hayden Howell and Deal finished with ten each.

The Bobcats played tough perimeter defense and held Bear River to only nine free throws, finishing 5-9 from the line. Sky View had 15 free throw attempts and finished 11-15 from the charity stripe. The Bobcats did lose the turnover battle having 16 to Bear River’s 11, after only one in the first quarter.

Sky View, Logan and Ridgeline won their region 11 openers. Bear River hosts Ridgeline and Sky View hosts Logan on Wednesday.