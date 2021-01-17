51st COVID-19 death in Bear River district; 7-day averages dropping

BRIGHAM CITY – Utah’s Saturday and Sunday coronavirus reports averaged less than 1,900 new cases for the weekend. Saturday’s update included the a COVID-19 death in northern Utah, a Box Elder County man between 65-84 years who was a resident of a long-term care facility.

It is the 51st death during the pandemic of someone living in the Bear River Health District. There have been 29 fatalities in Box Elder County, 22 in Cache County with none in Rich County.

There were 64 new COVID-19 positives Sunday in northern Utah. There have been 17,310 total cases in the Bear River district since the start of the outbreak.

A total of 619 patients in the district have been hospitalized: 439 of those are Cache County residents with 175 from Box Elder County and five from Rich County.

Among the 17,310 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 15,251 have recovered.

There were 13 coronavirus deaths reported in Saturday and eight more Sunday to bring total deaths in Utah to 1,493.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests at 2,209 and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests at 22.6 percent. Both numbers have been in decline recently. A week ago the rolling seven-day average for positive tests was 3,212 while the seven-day average for positivity rate was 31.5 percent.

The state reported a total of 157,170 vaccines have been administered as of Sunday, an increase of 4,661 more than Saturday.

Utah’s new total for COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March has now reached 323,837. Over the course of the pandemic there have been 1,902,260 tests administered in Utah, 86,728 of them in the Bear River Health District.

Across the state current hospitalizations were down Sunday to 557 and so were the numbers of patients in intensive care units. There have been 12,518 COVID-19 hospitalizations the last 10 months.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 155,276 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,605 COVID deaths in Idaho with 982 positive tests in Franklin County, 311 positives in Bear Lake County and 282 in Oneida County.