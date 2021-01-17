USU police locate suspect after alleged stalking on campus

Photo of Amalio Dela-Fuente (Courtesy: USU Police Department)

LOGAN — Police at Utah State University have issued an emergency warning to students and staff after a man was detained, following a reported stalking and burglary. The Code Blue alert was first sent out early Sunday morning.

According to the USU Police Department, officers on campus learned of the alleged stalking near the center of the Logan university around 12:30 a.m. The alleged suspect, Amalio Dela-Fuente fled from police in the area.

Officers spent the morning searching for Dela-Fuente. He was located and taken into custody around 11 a.m.

Law enforcement said Dela-Fuente is also wanted for questioning in relation to reported burglaries on the Logan Campus.

Police had advised students and staff on campus to ensure windows and doors were secured as a precaution. They are also warned everyone not to allow Dela-Fuente into their dorms or residences, and not to approach him if spotted.

The warnings were released as students move back to campus and classes are set to resume Tuesday.

Officers ask anyone with information about the reported stalking or burglaries to call, 435-797-1939.

will@cvradio.com