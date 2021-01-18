Alberta “Bert” Jean Lammert has now joined Wally, her husband, for their eternal horseback ride in the sky on January 16, 2021, with her loving family there waving goodbye.

Bert was born on May 12, 1937 in Ouray, Colorado. The daughter of Albert and Jennie Pecchio Perotti. Bert graduated in 1955 from Ridgway School in Ridgway, Colorado.

Bert married Wallace “Wally” Ray Lammert on October 24, 1955 at the Perotti home in Ridgway. They were blessed with two sons, of whom they loved dearly. Bert and Wally lived in a variety of areas in Colorado and Utah, before settling in Willard, Utah in 1978. They proudly built Wally’s West Willard Windmill, a landmark known by locals and those traveling on Highway 89.

Bert worked as a meat wrapper for Albertson’s in the Ogden area for over 30 years, retiring in 1998. After retirement, with her husband, they started “Bert & Wally’s Wild Game Processing” in Willard, the business is now closed.

Bert enjoyed her family, her horses and country living. She created many fun memories with her family and friends around the campfire. Bert enjoyed playing card games and traveling with “The Wild Wandering Widows of Willard”. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, filling all our lives with laughter and joy.

Survived by her two sons Gary (Paula) of Lebanon, Oregon and Keith (Becky) of Willard, Utah; six grandchildren, Shawn, Eric, Forrest, Keri, Levi and Denver and 10 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Rosie Janes, Durango, Colorado and brother-in-law Jay (Diane) Lammert of Greendale, Wisconsin and many cherished family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wally and her parents.

“We’ll see you again along the trail, bye for now.”

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00am at the Willard Cemetery, 470 North Main Street, Willard, Utah.

