BRHD’s new vaccine registration links will be available Wednesday

LOGAN – The Bear River Health Department said new vaccine registration links will be available at the BRHD website starting Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. Links will be posted at brhd.org/covid-19-vaccine-information/.

“We are currently offering vaccine to healthcare providers, first responders, K-12 teachers and staff, and individuals 70 years of age and older,” it was posted on their Facebook page. “Our demand for vaccine still outpaces our supply. We will post additional clinics and appointment slots as fast as vaccine becomes available.”

There were 44 new COVID-19 positives Monday in northern Utah. There have been 17,354 total cases in the Bear River district since the start of the outbreak.

A total of 623 patients in the district have been hospitalized: 443 of those are Cache County residents with 175 from Box Elder County and five from Rich County.

Among the 17,354 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 15,369 have recovered.

There have been 51 coronavirus deaths in northern Utah: 29 fatalities in Box Elder County, 22 in Cache County with none in Rich County.

There were seven coronavirus deaths reported Monday to bring total deaths in Utah to 1,500.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,154 and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 21.1 percent.

The state reported a total of 168,908 vaccines have been administered as of Monday, an increase of 16,399 more than Sunday. That total includes 153,979 people who have received their first dose and 14,929 who have gotten their second shot.

Utah’s new total for COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March has now reached 324,919. Over the course of the pandemic there have been 1,906,909 tests administered in Utah, 87,647 of them in the Bear River Health District.

Across the state current hospitalizations grew to 568 Monday while 90.4 percent of Utah’s ICU beds are filled. There have been 12,576 COVID-19 hospitalizations the last 10 months.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 155,554 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,607 COVID deaths in Idaho with 982 positive tests in Franklin County, 312 positives in Bear Lake County and 282 in Oneida County.