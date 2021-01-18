Cache Republican Party chair on special election to replace Craig Buttars

LOGAN — There are four candidates who are running for the office of Cache County Executive. Those four are David Zook, Dave Erickson, Marc Ensign and Ladd Kennington. This was made possible by the nominating of Craig Buttars by new Governor Cox to head-up the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. A special election will be held in conjunction with a planned central committee meeting of the Cache Republican Party on January 30th at 10a.m. at the Cache County Events Center. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Cache Republican Party Chairman Chris Booth said all the candidates are worthy to be considered.

“We’ve got some really good candidates. All four are well-qualified but also (are) just even better people,” he said.

Booth said being county executive is a very important position.

“Talk about the top job in Cache County in our county government structure. There’s so much that goes on with that position, from working with the county council, working with all the individual department heads for the county. Making sure that on a day-to-day basis, that the county is running smoothly. Hats off to Craig Buttars, he deserves a huge round of applause and a big thank you.”

It is the delegates and the precinct officers that will vote in the special election. But Booth said the public and watch the special election online and leading up to that, on January 27th – a debate will be live streamed featuring the four candidates. He said they are trying to work out away that delegates can write down a question for the candidates if they so desire. More information can be found at CacheGOP.com.

