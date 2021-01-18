David Zook said continuing to keep the county a nice place to raise a family is why he’s running for top county job

NIBLEY — One of the candidates for Cache County Executive to replace Craig Buttars, who was nominated to head-up the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is current Nibley City manager David Zook.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Zook explained his reasons for runninng.

“I’ve actually been thinking about this for a long time. I almost ran six years ago when Craig Buttars decided to run, but at the time I thought Craig is a good guy and I think he’ll do a really good job, and I decided to hold off and wait. I was planning to probably run in a couple years when he’s finished his term, then suddenly I started getting some phone calls and text messages from people saying ‘Craig’s leaving! It’s your time…we need you!’”, Zook explained.

He said he’s had a lot of friends and local leaders encouraging him to run, which was very humbling for him.

Zook said it is a big decision as he really loves his job now, running the day-by-day operations of Nibley City.

But he said he really loves Cache Valley, as he and his wife have raised their kids here. The father of seven, feels a responsibility to keep the county the wonderful home that it is.

He said Buttars has done a great job of leading the county and he wants to continue that progress. For the People will continue to spotlight the other three candidates on future programs.