Doris Deane Halverson Baugh departed this life on January 13, 2021 to join the love of her life after a short sixteen-day separation. She passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Spanish Fork, Utah.

Doris was born at the family home in Palmyra, Utah on June 20, 1930 to Grant J. and Minnie C. Halverson. She graduated from Juab High School in Nephi and then earned a bachelor’s degree with majors in social work and child development from Utah State Agricultural College (Utah State University).

Doris married her college sweetheart, Fred Baugh Jr., on April 11, 1952 in the Logan Temple. They have been married for 68 years. They have seven children: Debra (Gary) Kitchen, Spanish Fork, Utah; Fred (Jan) Baugh III, Nibley, Utah; Kae Lynn (Paul) Beecher, Logan, Utah; Bryan (Carrie) Baugh, Perry, Utah; Jeff (Anne) Baugh, Brigham City, Utah; Kevin (Lora) Baugh, Springville, Utah; and Sandra (John) Spendlove, Monroe, Utah. Fred and Doris have 35 grandchildren and 82 great-grandchildren.

Doris was active in the community. She participated in Civic Improvement Club and the Ladies Community Club. She was honored to be Brigham City Mother of the Year in 1985, an honor well deserved as she was a wonderful mother. Doris was a founding member of the Wise and Otherwise Book Club that has been meeting for over 50 years. Fred and Doris served as Grand Marshall of the Peach Days Parade in 2014.

Doris had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ from the time she was a young child. She served faithfully throughout her life in leadership positions at ward and stake levels as well as other callings.

Doris and Fred loved adventure. They loved traveling the world, flying to Alaska, riding the motorcycle, boating, camping, neighborhood parties and just being together with family and friends.

Doris lived her life joyfully. She laughed often and love deeply. She liked to make old things new again. She refinished and reupholstered furniture. She turned piano music holders into decorative shelves, sewing machine drawers into treasure boxes, sagebrush and plaster-of-Paris into wildlife scenes, and burrs into poodles. She loved making jewelry, beading, and collecting beautiful things.

Doris’ primary goal in life was to raise her children and influence her grandchildren to be honest, respectful, responsible, and hardworking adults, who love God and who would do the same for their own children. When asked individually what their favorite room in the house was, her children each gave the same answer—their parents’ bedroom. That is where the family would gather every night to sing, (accompanied by Dad playing the ukulele), to pray, and to laugh.

The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the staff of Maple Springs and Bristol Home Health and Hospice for the loving care they provided.

