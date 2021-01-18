Emergency crews called to Green Canyon to rescue injured boy

NORTH LOGAN — Law enforcement from multiple agencies were called to rescue a injured boy in Green Canyon Monday afternoon. The 911 call was received around 4:45 p.m. reporting two teenage boys were hiking in the area when one of them slipped and fell on a knife. The other boy was able to contact a family member, who called police.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said deputies, Search and Rescue teams, along with North Park police officers were all dispatched to the scene. Due to the canyon road being closed during the winter and approaching nightfall, two helicopters were also utilized to assist in the rescue.

According to emergency radio traffic, a North Park officer was able to run up the canyon trail and locate the alleged victim. He reported the teen suffered a stab wound to his buttocks.

One of the helicopters was able to fly over the location where the victim was. Using a hoist, they transported him to a nearby parking lot, where he was transferred to the second helicopter and flown to an Ogden area hospital.

The other boy was questioned by investigators. He claimed that his knife had come out of his pack as they were sliding down a hill and the victim slid onto it.

Bartschi said additional details would be released following a completed investigation.

will@cvradio.com