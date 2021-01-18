November 28, 1959 – January 7, 2021 (age 61)

Hollie Jean Liechty, of Port Angeles, Washington passed away Thursday January 7, 2021. She passed peacefully with her Beloved husband of 39 years by her side.

Hollie is survived by her husband Ronald Liechty, her four children: Roy, Sara, Max, Alexis, and a growing group of grandchildren.

Hollie was born November 28th of 1959 in Provo, Utah to Max and Dodie Hales while they studied at BYU. Hollie returned to BYU and earned her bachelor’s degree in Microbiology. Hollie often told us about working at Fredrico’s Pizza as a young girl.

She found her calling helping people while working in various laboratories in Northern Utah and Washington. She spent more than 40 years in this service.

She spent a lot of time exploring nature with her faithful dog, Ripley. She was skilled at downhill and water skiing. Hollie enjoyed hiking with her dogs as well as hunting; she was an excellent shot. Often Hollie would take trips into nature.

She picked up a liking for photography but that quickly developed into a passion. She converted a bathroom into a dark room, where she would develop black and white photos she had taken. As photo technology advanced so did she, moving toward digital photography and prints.

Hollie has enjoyed fishing in Alaska with her family every couple of years. This has led to a move to Washington. Over the last 4 years, her and Ron have been fishing the waters of the Puget Sound in their fishing boat. She developed a talent for crabbing, salmon, and halibut fishing. She was delighted in each opportunity she had to share this passion with her children and grandchildren.

She, of course, was the designated driver whenever they went out. Hollie enjoyed her vehicles. Over the years she had a convertible mustang, Harley Davidson fat boy, Side by side, four wheelers, jet skis, and a Jeep Wrangler without the doors or top. She enjoyed the thrill of going fast.

Our mother is a very private person. Her wishes were to simply have a graveside service for family and friends. This will be taking place at 1:00pm on Friday, January 22, 2021 in the Providence Utah Cemetery, 925 River Heights Blvd., River Heights, Utah.