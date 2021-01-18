Logan man arrested for allegedly downloading child pornography

Booking photo for Jaxon C. Harrop (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — An 18-year-old Logan man has been arrested for allegedly sharing pornographic pictures and videos of children over the internet. Jaxon C. Harrop was booked into the Cache County Jail Friday after a search warrant was served at his home.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers received a CyberTip in November 2020 that Harrop was exchanging child pornography through a social media app. The tip, forwarded from the Utah Attorney General’s Office, included multiple pictures and videos of kids ranging from ages 4 to 13-years-old. The material depicted the female children in various stages of undress or being raped by adult men.

Officers claimed the social media account was accessed at several Cache County locations. The IP addresses were tracked to Harrop’s home in Logan, along with a home in Smithfield, where a friend of Harrop lives.

Last Friday morning after conducting surveillance on the Logan residence for several days, officers served a warrant to Harrop. They seized a cell phone, game consoles and memory storage devices.

According to the report, officers arrested Harrop and questioned him. He admitted to using the social media account to participate in a messaging chat group which was for child pornography. He also confessed to viewing and distributing videos and images from different chat groups.

Officers conducted a forensic download of Harrop’s cell phone and allegedly located additional images and videos of child pornography. The material depicted more underage female children in a variety of sexual acts.

Jail records show Harrop was booked on suspicion of sexually exploiting a minor. He is temporarily being held in jail without bail, and will likely be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court Tuesday afternoon.

