February 14, 1934 – January 16, 2021 (age 86)

After many years of poor health, Mary slipped peacefully and quietly through the veil on January 16, 2021 and is now pain free.

Mary Perkes Balls was born February 14, 1934 in Hyde Park, Utah to Leo Daines Perkes and Ordis Waite. She had two sisters Clarice Downs, (Louis, both deceased), Darlene Read, (Dale both deceased) and four brothers; Lamon Perkes (Anna Jean, deceased), Ferron Perkes (Alona), Joe Perkes (Carol), and Lynn Perkes (Kris).

She loved to play baseball as a youth. She drove cows, trampled hay, and topped beets. She enjoyed being with her cousins.

She fell in love with Cecil Orlando Balls, a true Hyde Parker himself. They were married on October 16, 1952 in the Logan Utah Temple. Cecil passed away on October 16, 2010.

Cecil and Mary had four children, Bonnie Jo, Randy (Marsha), Alan (Susan) and Peggy (Bart Ashby). She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Mary was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints. She served in Mutual, Relief Society, and as a Sunday School Secretary. She taught the Sunbeams in Primary and served as a Blazer Scout leader.

Mary and Cecil spent many winters in Arizona. They loved going camping and rock hunting with friends. She loved playing games. Her favorites were Yahtzee, Four Decks and “May I”. Mary loved doing puzzles. She had a green thumb when it came to African Violets.

She is survived by her children, 12 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, her brothers and spouses, and Cecil’s sisters, Gloria (Charles Whipple), Ruth (Jess Malmberg, deceased), and Carol (Ken Eames).

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Hyde Park Northwest building, 480 North 100 West, Hyde Park, Utah at 11:00am. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30am.

Services will be live streamed, and may be viewed by clicking here. Password: Balls

Due to COVID, masks and physical distance are required.