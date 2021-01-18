North Logan Walmart closed temporarily for cleaning

Walmart officials have announced the temporary closing of their Supercenter at 1550 N. Main St. in North Logan as of 2 p.m. today (Jan. 18). The store is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

As of 2 p.m. today (Jan. 18), that location will be closed as part of what Walmart spokesman Casey Staheli called “a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.”

Staheli added that the Supercenter will remain closed on Tuesday, during which time sales associates will restock its shelves. The Walmart in North Logan will reopen at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers,” Staheli explained, “in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts. When the store reopens Wednesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.

“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers. Those include installing sneeze guards at registers; temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates; placing social distancing signage in stores; and enacting emergency leave policies for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work.”

Walmart’s policy requiring customers to wear protective face coverings in its stores and warehouses will remain in effect.

Staheli also pledged that Walmart will “continue working closely with elected and local officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”

Walmart Inc. is a multinational retail corporation based in Bentonville, Arkansas. As of October 2020, the firm operated more than 11,500 Supercenters and Sam’s Club warehouses in 27 countries.

By revenue, Walmart is considered to be world’s largest company, with sales of more than $514 billion in 2019. It is also the largest private employer in the world with more than 2.2 million employees.