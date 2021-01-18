Our, Mother, ReNee Caryl Andersen Hansen was born January 31, 1928 to loving parents Christian H. Andersen and Mae Anderson Andersen, in her little bit of paradise, Bear River City, Utah.

She was raised in a loving home with her brothers Ronald, Leland, Wayne and Glade and her dear sister, Suzanne. She had so many wonderful memories of growing up surrounded by grandparents, aunts and uncles and her much loved cousins. She loved her childhood in Bear River City and has waited 67 years to go home.

Raised during the Depression, she never lost her childhood training of hard work and thrift.

On April 1, 1949 she was sealed to Rulon Herman Hansen in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple. They shared a wonderful life for over 50 years. Dad passed away in 1999. She missed him and we know their reunion is joyful.

In 1953 they took their small family to Washington State to farm in the Columbia Basin Project. Together they raised sugar beets, asparagus and children. Lots of children. They were gentle and loving parents to five daughters and four sons.

Mother was an accomplished seamstress and quilter. She could upholster and make a prom dress from a picture. Whatever she did she did to the best of her ability. She was something of a perfectionist and the back of what she was making had to look as good as the front.

Our mother loved babies, Bear River City, Andersen Reunions, black licorice, Pepsi, cryptogram puzzles, and any excuse to get in the car and run away.

But most of all she loved her family.

She had a strong testimony of her Father in Heaven’s love, the Atonement of Jesus Christ, the power of temple covenants. She believed with all her heart that love and families are forever.

She now joins her parents, our dad, her brothers Ronald, Leland and many others she has missed.

She is survived by her children, RuLayne (Larry) Derrickson, Tooele, Utah; Neil Hansen (Christine, deceased) Yuma, Arizona; Becky (Kris) Blanch, Powderly, Texas; Shelley Lamb, Willcox, Arizona; Carylee (Mike) Flood, Cape Coral, Florida; Corwin (Lisa) Hansen, Culpeper, Virginia; Kenneth (Sue) Hansen, Salt Lake City, Utah; Kyle (Leann) Hansen, San Diego, California and Melanie (Dennis) Naillon, Houston, Texas. She leaves a legacy of 28 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren and her first great-great-grandchild on the way.

Funeral services for Renee will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah at 1:00pm. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 12:00 noon – 12:45pm.

Interment will be in the Bear River City Cemetery.

