Robert LeRoy Collins, 95, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away January 13, 2021, at MorningStar Assisted Living. He was under the care of Encompass Home Health and Hospice and his loving family.

LeRoy was born August 8, 1925, in Wellsville, Kansas, to Harley Casto Collins and Mabel Wright Collins. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, Idaho and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He also attended IBEW apprenticeship program and became a Journeyman Electrician.

LeRoy served during World War II in the US Navy aboard the battleship USS Massachusetts.

On May 29, 1947, he married Marianna Hogg in Idaho Falls, Idaho. LeRoy and Marianna made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where LeRoy worked as a Journeyman Electrician for many IBEW electrical shops throughout Eastern Idaho and Utah.

He was a member of IBEW Local #449, The Promenaders Square Dance Club, and the Snake River Boat Club. LeRoy enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, and especially square dancing with his loving wife.

LeRoy is survived by his loving wife, Marianna Collins of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughter, Mary (Doug) Craig of Show Low, Arizona; son, Warren D. Collins of Idaho Falls, Idaho; siblings, Olive Dean Wright of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Phyllis Eileen Keller of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Thomas (Pam) Collins of North Logan, Utah; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brent Collins; grandson, Vance Gallup; two sisters and one brother.

A private family memorial service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho with grandson, Clayton Myers officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:30 – 11:00am prior.

Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.

