Robert Lyle Zabriskie, 88, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021.

Robert was born November 14, 1932 in Wendell. Idaho to David Delance and Margaret Rainey Zabriskie. He was the youngest of six children.

Robert also went by “Bob,” “Lyle,” “Zab,” “Dad,” “Grandpa,” and “Great-Grandpa”.

Robert joined the Air Force at the age of 17. He served four years in active duty, and four more years in Civil Service. His specialty was instrumentation.

Robert married Doris Butler June 10, 1953. They had five children and lost the second child as an infant. They divorced in 1967 after several years of separation. 40 years later they got back together and lived in Montpelier, Idaho until Doris passed away in 2014. They have now been reunited once again.

Robert married Colleen Stockdale in December of 1967. They were married until 1976 when they divorced but remained friends.

Robert moved to Logan, Utah in 1967 where he worked as a mechanic for Morris Volkswagen, foreman at Miller’s Beef, and retired at the age of 62 from La-Z-Boy in 1994. After his retirement he moved to Montpelier, Idaho where he made and maintained many cherished friendships.

Dad always loved working with his hands and could fix anything (at least he thought he could). He totally believed in the saying; “Use it up, wear it out, fix it up, or do without.”

Dad’s passion was the pursuit of a car, “Any car”. He loved buying, restoring, and selling cars. Then starting all over again on the next one. We have documented; with pictures, 98 of these cars.

Robert was preceded in death by his infant daughter Vickie Louise, his wives Doris and Colleen, one brother Douglas Lynn, four sisters, Constance, Norma, Pat and Helen, a daughter-in-law Debbie Haddock Zabriskie, and a granddaughter Sara Zabriskie Phelps.

He is survived by his four children, Dixie Linn Beesley (Alan) of Lewiston, Utah; David Lyle (Sharon) of Casper, Wyoming; Donald Wayne (Lola) of Dayton, Idaho and Kathy Marie Henrie (Ray) of Montpelier, Idaho, 20 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held 6:00 – 8:00pm on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Mathew/Schwab Mortuary, 702 Clay Street, Montpelier, Idaho.

Graveside services will be held 1:00pm on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah. Family and friends are invited.

The family would like to thank Dr. Campbell and Anya for the years of compassionate service they gave to both Dad and Doris. We would also like to express our gratitude for the compassion and care that Dr. Meissner, Dr. Campbell and the staff at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital gave to our Dad the last 11 days of his life. It was an honor to get to know them.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.