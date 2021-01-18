August 8, 1949 – January 15, 2021 (age 71)

On Friday, January 15, 2021, Sharon Ann Scott, compassionate, gentle, kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother died at the age of 71.

Sharon was born in Fresno, California on August 8, 1949, to David Morris and Lucille Rachel Farris.

She dedicated her life to the healing of others with her vast knowledge and understanding of how the body works and as a licensed Massage Therapist and Master Herbalist. Sharon had an incredible gift that strengthened and restored those she touched with her healing hand, heart and mind.

Another important part of Sharon’s life was her love for her Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. She patterned her life after the Savior and portrayed His attributes in all she did. She served everyone with unconditional love while withholding any judgement.

Sharon’s life took her to many places between Australia, the United States, and beyond allowing her to touch the lives of thousands.

She is survived by her husband Brent Scott, daughter and son-in-law Monte and Tina Kofoed, son and daughter-in-law Clint and Katina Anderson, son and daughter-in-law Ron and Becky Anderson, her daughter and son-in-law Lolli and Trevor Payne, her “adopted” daughter and son-in-law Kerri Lee and Lee Fulton, her step-daughter Heidi Scott, her step-son and daughter-in-law Justin and Jeniece Scott, her step-son and daughter-in-law Brent J. And Amanda Scott, her step-daughter and son-in-law Shantel and Brandon Shearer, and her step-son and daughter Jordon and Trish Scott. She also leaves behind 32 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Sharon leaves behind an abundance of friends, clients, animals and a legacy of love.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 12:00 noon in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North, Malad, Idaho. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

If you are unable to make funeral services and would like to participate please click here.

Burial will follow in the Snowville, Utah Cemetery.

Flowers may be sent to the funeral home.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.