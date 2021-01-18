Sky View boys creep back ahead of Logan in latest RPI rankings; Ridgeline girls move to #1

LOGAN – As region play has begun, it has also signaled movement in the latest RPI rankings released by the Utah High School Activities Association. For the boys, Sky View has moved ahead of Logan to reclaim the top spot among Region 11 teams, coming in at 5th overall with Logan right on their heels at 6th. Green Canyon and Ridgeline are in the top 10, ranked 9th and 10th respectively. Bear River slips to 14th after their home loss to the Bobcats and Mountain Crest is 19th.

For the girls, Ridgeline (8-4) moves up to claim the top stop in 4A even though Pine View (10-1) has a better record. Sky View (4th), Green Canyon (5th), Logan (6th) and Bear River (10th) remain in the top 10, with Mountain Crest not far behind at 13th.

Boys Region 11 RPI Rankings:

#5 – Sky View (1-0, 8-3)

#6 – Logan (1-0, 9-2)

#9 – Green Canyon (0-1, 7-6)

#10 – Ridgeline (1-0, 6-7)

#14 – Bear River (0-1, 7-5)

#19 – Mountain Crest (0-1, 2-9)

BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE THIS WEEK

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Preston at Pocatello at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Bear River vs Ridgeline at 7 p.m. (the Bear River broadcast begins at 6:45 on 104.9 The Ranch, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here; the Ridgeline game broadcast begins at 6:45 on 104.5 The Ranch, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here.)

Sky View vs Logan at 7 p.m. (the game broadcast begins at 6:45 on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, on the 106.9 The FAN mobile app and streaming online here; the game will also be broadcast on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, on the KVNU mobile app and streaming online here.)

Mountain Crest vs Green Canyon at 7 p.m. (the game broadcast begins at 6:45 on 107.7 FM and streaming online here; the game will also be broadcast on 100.9 FM and streaming online here.)

West Side vs Aberdeen at 7:30 p.m.

Malad at Grace at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Rich at Mount Vernon at 6 p.m.

Preston vs Hillcrest at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 22

Sky View vs Ridgeline at 7 p.m. (the game broadcast begins at 6:45 on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, on the 106.9 The FAN mobile app and streaming online here; the Ridgeline game broadcast begins at 6:45 on 104.5 The Ranch, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here.)

Green Canyon vs Logan at 7 p.m. (the game broadcast begins at 6:45 on 100.9 FM and streaming online here; the game will also be broadcast on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, on the KVNU mobile app and streaming online here.)

Mountain Crest vs Bear River at 7 p.m. (the Mountain Crest game broadcast begins at 6:45 on 107.7 FM and streaming online here; the Bear River broadcast begins at 6:45 on 104.9 The Ranch, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here.)

Box Elder vs Farmington at 7 p.m.

West Side at Marsh Valley at 7 p.m.

Bear Lake vs Aberdeen at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23

Preston at Twin Falls at 2:30 p.m.

West Side vs Ririe at 3 p.m.

Girls Region 11 RPI Rankings:

#1 – Ridgeline (1-0, 8-4)

#4 – Sky View (1-0, 9-2)

#5 – Green Canyon (0-1, 8-3)

#6 – Logan (1-0, 7-3)

#10 – Bear River (0-1, 5-8)

#13 – Mountain Crest (0-1, 5-7)

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE THIS WEEK

Thursday, Jan. 21

Logan vs Sky View at 7 p.m.

Ridgeline vs Bear River at 7 p.m.

Green Canyon vs Mountain Crest at 7 p.m.

West Side at Bear Lake at 7 p.m.

Malad at Aberdeen at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 22

Rich vs Manila at 5:30 p.m.

Box Elder at Farmington at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23

West Side at Aberdeen at 7 p.m.

Malad at Grace Lutheran at 2 p.m.

Bear Lake at Soda Springs at 7 p.m.