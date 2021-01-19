June 30, 1926 – January 17, 2021 (age 94)

Carma Rae Stauffer Bradshaw passed away peacefully Sunday, January 17, 2021.

She was born on June 30, 1926, in Mendon, Utah, to Claudia Elizabeth Hughes and Henry Alfred Stauffer. Carma was the youngest of 11 children.

After high school she received her R.N. Degree through the Cadet Nurse program, affiliated with the University of Utah and the LDS Hospital. After WWII, Carma married Dean Barnes Bradshaw on January 23, 1948, in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Carma and Dean were married for 65 years and raised their family in Tremonton, Utah. They were blessed with five children: Marilee (David) Sackolwitz, Nancy (Kent) Webb, Paul (Anjee), Barry (Lisa), and Jed (Andrea); 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Carma always appreciated her family and enjoyed hosting many family parties at her home.

She worked as an R.N. in the Bear River Valley Hospital and finished her nursing career as Director of Nursing for the Bear River Valley Care Center. She continued to serve the medical community as a hospital volunteer.

Carma loved golfing, gardening, and being in nature. She enjoyed the company of good friends, and was a member of the Tremonton Civic Club.

Carma was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities through the years. She and Dean served as officiators in the Logan Temple for four years.

The family wish to express thanks to the staff of Legacy House of Logan, and Sunshine Hospice for the loving care shown to their mother and grandmother.

The family will hold a private memorial service for Carma at Allen-Hall Mortuary, on Friday, January 22, 2021, with interment at the Wellsville Cemetery.

