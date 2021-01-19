Christopher Mark Dietz, 49, passed away January 14, 2021 at his home in Brigham City, Utah.

He was born March 4, 1971 in Mesa, Arizona to Jacob Jarome and Darma Lofthouse Dietz.

Chris had many health problems and addictions that he battled with and they eventually won.

He married Stephenie Ann De Jarnatt on November 7, 1998 in Promontory, Utah. They were married for 21 years. He brought into the marriage, one son. In 2008 he adopted Stephenie’s two daughters. They later divorced.

Chris attended Lincoln Elementary, Box Elder Jr. High School and graduated from Box Elder High School in 1989. Where he played the trumpet and was a member of the marching band. He made many close friends throughout his life.

Chris was the assistant manager at Q-Lube/ Jiffy Lube (Brigham City, Utah), worked at Rusty’s (Brigham City, Utah), weld shop supervisor at Tarter Gate (Corinne, Utah), X-ray operator at West Liberty Foods (Tremonton, Utah).

He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was involved with Boy Scouts. Oh man, did he have some wild stories of scouting trips and sleeping in puddles and leeches where they shouldn’t have been. He proudly earned the title of Eagle Scout.

Chris loved music, playing the guitar and spending time in the “Great Outdoors” and camping. He loved his grandkids with a passion and his furry companion Bella.

Chris is survived by his children: Lacy Nye (Jonathan), Christopher Thorne, Angel Dietz; 4 grandchildren: Dimitri, Ian, Aaron (Bam-Bam) and Phoenix; siblings: Jeffery Dietz, Dan Dietz (Lanice) and Brian Dietz (Jenny). He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family is inviting all of his friends and family to join them in honoring him in a celebration of his life that will be held on his 50th birthday March 4, 2021 with the details to be announced at a later date.

The family wants to thank Renaissance Ranch for everything they did to try to give him the tools he needed to go into battle.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.