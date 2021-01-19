Dallin J. Reese, 91, of Logan, Utah, and formerly of Burley, Idaho, passed away January 15, 2021, at Logan Regional Hospital.

He was born to Foster Steele and Inid Funk Reese on September 8, 1929, in Logan, Utah. Dallin had three brothers and one sister. At an early age he learned to love farming, community, church, and family. His love for farming became his life’s work.

As a young man he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Central States Mission in July of 1949, having the opportunity to serve in the same area where his father had served.

When he returned home, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, and met the love of his life, Arlene Izatt. They were married on April 25, 1952, in the Logan Utah Temple. They soon found themselves living in Alaska while serving in the Army.

After his service they moved back to Benson, Utah, to work on the family farm. Dallin and Arlene and their family lived in many places in Idaho; Downey, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and finally settling in Burley for the next 49 years. They had two sons and two daughters, Dallin Chad, Dalene (Michael Howard), Dena (Terry Rogers), and Dana Foster. He also has seven grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Dallin was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving as a counselor in the bishopric and a high councilor on the stake high council among many other callings. He was involved in the community serving both locally and nationally as president of Idaho and Utah chapters of the Farmers Union, president of the Idaho Wheat Commission, and president of the U.S. Wheat Commission. He traveled around the world promoting U.S. wheat.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Arlene; and sons, Dallin Chad (two years of age), and Dana Foster (18 years of age).

The funeral will be held at 11:00am Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Allen-Hall Mortuary of North Logan, located at 420 East 1800 North, North Logan, Utah.

Burial with military rites will follow at the Logan City Cemetery.

Those in attendance at the funeral will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.



