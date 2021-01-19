On January 16, 2021, Kathryn Dawson Johnson passed away at age 55 after an extended battle with breast cancer.

Kathy was born in South Korea on February 1, 1965 (or something close to that as we were never sure what her actual birthday was – hence she was eternally 29 in our house).

At age 13 she was adopted with her sister Becky by Edd and Shirley Dawson in Globe, Arizona. She graduated from Globe High School and later earned her Bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University. While there she married her husband, Mont, and then proceeded to get her P.H.T (put hubby through), helping him earn degrees from BYU and Georgia Tech.

She was a wonderful wife and mother, raising one daughter and 4 boys, all of whom she loved tremendously. They were the center of her life, and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for them (including chemotherapy twice and radiation therapy six times).

A devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served a full-time mission in South Korea and held various callings. She especially loved serving the Young Women and Primary and playing organ in the temple.

She was a wonderful cook, as any who had a chance to sit at her table can attest (as well as many others as she loved to share meals and baked goods with family, neighbors and friends). She was gifted at crocheting (especially to make and give away “scrubbies”) as well as sewing – she professionally produced window treatments and cushions to help support her family while her husband was in school. Her favorite, however, was making and giving away baby blankets. She had a sense of adventure, and loved to see new places. She truly enjoyed morning walks – and talks – with friends. She also loved pickle ball, and made many wonderful friends there as well.

Kathy is survived by her husband Mont; her children Rhiannon (Jarrett), Nathan (Jean), Andrew, Scott and Reed; her parents Edd and Shirley Dawson; her siblings Becky, Eric and Tricia; her Korean siblings Mike and Shauna (adopted to a different family); and three grandchildren.

A family funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Perry Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ at 2:00pm; others are welcome to participate via live broadcast, please click here to view.

Interment will be at the Mt. Green Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider the Church of Jesus Christ Humanitarian fund, or your own favorite charity.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.