Logan man sentenced to jail for enticing teen girl over the internet and exchanging pornographic photos

Booking photo for Dexter K. Dayley (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 29-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to jail for sexting with teenage girls and exchanging pornographic photos with them. Dexter K. Dayley was ordered to serve one year in jail but given credit for the four months previously served.

Dayley was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He previously pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of enticing a minor over the internet, all second-degree felonies.

Public defender Mike McGinnis said, Dayley recognized the results of his actions and didn’t have a criminal history. He asked the court to follow a plea agreement with prosecutors that recommended Dayley serve the year in jail instead of prison.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazzard agreed with McGinnis. He said this was a concerning case, considering the age and number of victims.

Last year, Cache County sheriff’s detectives began investigating after agents with the FBI provided a tip. They reported Dayley was engaging in sexual activity online with underage females, including sexting with a 16-year-old girl who was posing as a 13-year-old.

Dayley later allowed detectives to view his phone. It contained conversations with multiple girls who identified themselves as being under 18-years-old. One of them, a 13-year-old sent him more than 10 photographs of her in various stages of undress. There was also other pictures of child pornography.

Dayley later admitted to receiving the images and engaging in multiple sexual conversations with underage girls. He said to have never met any of the victims in person.

During Tuesday’s sentencing, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck also expressed concern with the age and number of victims. She ordered Dayley to be placed on the sex-offender registry following his release and have no access to the internet.

will@cvradio.com