Logan man waives rights to a trial and pleads guilty to money laundering

Booking photo for Omar Carrillo-Delacruz (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 33-year-old Logan man accused of operating a counterfeit currency operation in the valley has pleaded guilty. Omar Carrillo-Delacruz accepted a plea deal that could still send him to prison for up to five years. He has been held in the Cache County Jail since being arrested last month, as part of what law enforcement officials described as “a lengthy investigation.”

Carrillo-Delacruz participated in a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning in 1st District Court, appearing by web conference from jail. He waived his right to the hearing and pleaded guilty to unlawful acquisition of a financial card, possession of a forgery device, money laundering, and forgery, all third-degree felonies.

In exchange for Carrillo-Delacruz’s guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop 18 remaining charges against him.

Carrillo-Delacruz produced counterfeit currency using photocopier/printers, cotton paper and colored ink. He also lived at a Lewiston residence for a short time where more than $100 in fake bills were discovered as part of the investigation.

When deputies served a search warrant to that home, they also found four printers, cotton paper, counterfeit pens, and a paper cutter. The items along with the money were found in a particular green bag and totes, and a similar bag was later found at Carrillo-Delacruz’s Logan apartment, near 235 Riverbend Rd.

Law enforcement intercepted Carrillo-Delacruz Dec. 9 at a local department store. He was found in possession of a counterfeit $5 bill that he claimed to have found at a car wash and kept out of curiosity. He also had an ID card, 2 credit cards and a check book in other people’s names.

Carrillo-Delacruz spoke only briefly during Tuesday’s hearing. He pleaded guilty to the charges and agreed to waive his rights to a fair trial.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Carrillo-Delacruz to be sentenced March 1.

In September, Ana A. Martinez, an acquaintance of Carrillo-Delacruz, was arrested trying to pass phony money at two Hyrum businesses. She has also been charged with similar crimes.

