Max Ward Secrist, our beloved dad, grandpa, brother and friend passed away peacefully on January 15, 2021.

Ward was born March 23, 1936 in Brigham City, Utah to Max Edwin Secrist and Julia Ward Secrist. He grew up and lived in Brigham City most of his life.

He married Carlla Jensen on November 18, 1955. They were later sealed in the Ogden Temple. Ward and Carlla are the parents of four daughters. Carlla passed away on July 25, 2001.

Ward was a car salesman for over 60 years at the local Ford dealership. He loved anything car related from selling, driving, learning about, and restoring cars. He enjoyed working with people and had many return customers. Ward was also a member of the Brigham City Volunteer Fire Dept where he was proud to serve for over 50 years. He appreciated his fellow firefighters and was honored to work with them.

Ward was a hard worker, but he also liked to have fun and had a great sense of humor. He had many other talents and interests, but family was most important to him. On January 11, 2003, he married Ruthie Christofferson and added another family for him to love. Ruthie passed away September 26, 2020.

Ward is survived by his four daughters, Linda (Richard) Noble, Cedar Hills, Utah; Chris (Rod) Jeppesen, Corinne, Utah; Shelley Kotter, Brigham City, Utah; and Tammy Johnson, Logan, Utah; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Shanna (Jack) Howell, Plain City, Utah; brother-in-law Ronnie (Donna) Jensen, Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by Ruthie’s family: Kathy (Manuel) Olivarez, Val (Wendy) Christoffersen, Karen (deceased) (Terry) Shaw, Kelly (Ronda) Christoffersen and Kenny (Mitzi) Christoffersen 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to Branden Braegger, Mitzi Christoffersen, and Mindy Harvey, Integrity Home Health, and CNS for their help in caring for Ward.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 11:00am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Public viewings will be Friday, January 22, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30am at Myers Mortuary.

The family requests that those attending follow social distancing guidelines and masks, as recommended by the CDC.

Interment in the Brigham City Cemetery.

