Neemias Queta named Mountain West Player of the Week

Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) blocks the shot of San Diego State forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State junior center Neemias Queta has been named the Mountain West Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.

Queta (Barreiro, Portugal) recorded back-to-back double-doubles as Utah State swept a Mountain West home series against San Diego State last week. In the Aggies’ 57-45 victory in Game 1, Queta recorded 14 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, while adding three steals, one block and one assist, as he shot 63.6 percent (7-of-11) from the floor.

In Utah State’s 64-59 win in Game 2, Queta recorded his league-leading sixth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. He also added five blocks, four assists and one steal, as he shot 66.7 percent (4-of-6) from the floor. Queta’s final block was followed by four unanswered points by Utah State that put the Aggies in the lead for the rest of the contest.

For the week, Queta averaged 12.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 64.7 percent (11-of-17) from the floor.