February 25, 1939 – January 17, 2021 (age 82)

Roberta H. Crapo Bunn beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend returned to her Heavenly Father on January 17, 2021.

She was born on February 25, 1939 to Leonard Owen Crapo and Ardys Maud Moore Crapo in Whittier, California. She married Max Henry Bunn on March 17, 1985.

Roberta inherited a quick wit and a sweet disposition of helping and serving others from her mother. She learned to work hard from her father. She was kind and a friend to everyone. She graduated from Fullerton Union High School. She started her own business and was a Tax Preparer for 34 years.

Roberta was a member of the Hyrum Saddle Club for 15 years.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she taught Primary and was a Sunday School Secretary. She was an avid Genealogist. She loved learning about her ancestors.

She loved trying new recipes and learning how to use herbs. She was a wonderful cook. Family members loved what has been named “Grandma’s Famous Tacos” by her grandchildren. She loved gathering as a family for parties.

Roberta lived in several places during her life – La Habra, California; Eugene, Oregon; Orangeville, Utah; Hyrum, Utah; North Logan, Utah and at the time of her death she lived in Syracuse, Utah.

She is survived by her husband Max, her children Robert (Tammy) Jones, Beverly (Matthew) Timothy, Garrett (Amanda) Bunn, step-children Peggy (Wayne) Bannier, Rachel (Travis) Carpenter, Max [Mickie] Bunn, 19 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren plus one more being born around July. She is preceded in death by her first husband Larry Ora Jones, her parents and a step-son David Bunn.

A viewing will be held Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah between 11:30am – 12:30pm. A graveside service will be held at the Paradise Cemetery, 8940 South 340 East, Paradise, Utah beginning at 1:00pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.