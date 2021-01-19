Sheriff’s office releases details regarding Monday’s accidental stabbing in Green Canyon

NORTH LOGAN — Law enforcement officials have released additional details regarding Monday’s rescue of an injured teenage boy in Green Canyon. The initial 911 call occurred at 4:45 p.m. reporting two teenage boys were hiking east of North Logan, when one of them was stabbed with a knife. The other boy had been able to contact his father by cell phone, who called police.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said paramedics, deputies, Search and Rescue teams, along with North Park police officers were all dispatched to the scene. Due to the canyon road being closed during the winter and approaching nightfall, two helicopters were also utilized to assist in the rescue.

According to emergency radio traffic, a North Park officer was able to run up the canyon trail and locate the alleged victim. He reported the teen suffered a stab wound to his buttocks.

One of the helicopters was able to fly over the location where the victim was. Using a hoist, they transported him to the mouth of the canyon, where he was transferred to the second helicopter and flown to a Salt Lake City hospital for additional medical care.

Tuesday morning following an investigation, Bartschi explained that deputies determined that while the two minors were hiking off-trail in the canyon, a large knife became lost. The boys had been using the blade to cut through brush.

Bartschi said, “The minors attempted to locate the knife, and in doing so, slid down a hill on their backsides. One of the minors slid onto the knife, causing significant injuries.”

Deputies remind anyone planning on going off-trail hiking to make sure they have proper equipment and check weather forecasts. They also advise planning for possible emergencies and ways to contact help if needed.

Bartschi said, “Our condolences go out to the families involved in this incident. Our thanks go out to the helicopter, ambulance and Search and Rescue crews that assisted.”

