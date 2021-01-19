UDOH offering free rapid antigen testing at Ridgeline High School

MILLVILLE – Free rapid antigen testing at 15 sites chosen based on high positivity rates is now available from the Utah Department of Health.

Anyone older than age five can get tested at these free testing clinics, even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19. Those interested are encouraged to register online. Those unable to register online will be able to register at the site but it will take longer to be tested. Identification may be required.

The site in Cache County is Ridgeline High School, 180 N. 300 W, Millville, Friday, Jan. 22 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration will be at the site.

There were 56 new COVID-19 positives Tuesday in northern Utah. There have been 17,410 total cases in the Bear River district since the start of the outbreak.

A total of 626 patients in the district have been hospitalized: 445 of those are Cache County residents with 176 from Box Elder County and five from Rich County.

Among the 17,410 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 15,532 have recovered.

There have been 51 coronavirus deaths in northern Utah, 29 fatalities in Box Elder County, 22 in Cache County with none in Rich County.

There were seven coronavirus deaths reported Tuesday to bring total deaths in Utah to 1,507.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,033 and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19.9 percent.

The state reported a total of 172,603 vaccines have been administered as of Tuesday, an increase of 3,695 more than Monday.

Utah’s new total for COVID-19 positive tests since the start of the pandemic in March has now reached 326,221.

Across the state current hospitalizations grew to 573 Tuesday while 216 are in intensive care units. There have been 12,645 COVID-19 hospitalizations the last 10 months.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 155,554 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,607 COVID deaths in Idaho with 982 positive tests in Franklin County, 312 positives in Bear Lake County and 282 in Oneida County.