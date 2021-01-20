20 days into January, there have been 248 coronavirus deaths this month

LOGAN – There were 10 more coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday to bring total deaths in Utah to 1,517. With the calendar now 20 days into January, the state health department reported 248 coronavirus deaths so far this month.

Total vaccines administered in Utah reached 181,169 Wednesday, 8,566 more than Tuesday.

There were 112 new COVID-19 positives Wednesday in northern Utah. There have been 17,522 total cases in the Bear River district since the start of the outbreak.

A total of 637 patients in the district have been hospitalized: 449 of those are Cache County residents with 183 from Box Elder County and five from Rich County.

Among the 17,522 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 15,813 have recovered.

There have been 51 coronavirus deaths in northern Utah: 29 fatalities in Box Elder County, 22 in Cache County with none in Rich County.

Two metrics the state tracks continue to decline: the state’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests (which has slipped to 1,924) and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests (which is down to 18.9 percent).

Wednesday, there were 2,159 new COVID-19 positive tests reported and with 10,916 tested statewide the 24-hour positivity rate is 19.8 percent. Since the start of the pandemic in March there have been 328,380 positive tests.

Wednesday the state reported 1,922,786 tests statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Across the state current hospitalizations slipped to 551 Wednesday; 210 are known intensive care units. There have been 12,729 COVID-19 hospitalizations the last 10 months.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 156,778 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,637 COVID deaths in Idaho with 991 positive tests in Franklin County, 313 positives in Bear Lake County and 287 in Oneida County.