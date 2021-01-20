James Morris (Butch) Hess, passed away peacefully at home on January 19, 2021 after fighting a courageous battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Butch was born August 6, 1943 to Dean and Vesta Hess in Logan, Utah. He married his wife of 56 years, Darlene Sparks, on April 30, 1965. The marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple. They moved to Tremonton in 1975 where they lived until their passing.

Butch grew up in Logan, Utah where he attended Logan High School and he enjoyed playing sports. He loved sports of any kind and was a natural at them.

His first job was stocking shelves at the local drugstore. He was proud that he paid for his own clothes when he was only a sophomore in high school.

He joined the United States Army and then later served in the Utah National Guard. He was very proud to know that he served his country. He taught his love of his country to his children and taught them to respect the freedoms that have been given to them.

He worked at the U&I Sugar Factory in Garland, Utah where he excelled in learning the trade. He worked with his father, prior to his father passing away in a tragic car accident when Butch was only 20 years old. He was always grateful for the few years he was able to work with his dad. He had an opportunity to move to the new plant out of state when the sugar factory closed but the family thought it best not to take the promotion he was offered and to stay in Utah near their family.

He took a position at Thiokol working for 22 years. He retired from Thiokol to then drive truck for Swift Trucking. He enjoyed the scenery of traveling but after 8 years decided to retire for good. As fate would have it, he wasn’t retired for good, as he then took a position teaching the CDL class at Bridgerland Technical College for a few years. He enjoyed teaching and was a natural born teacher.

He was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings including teaching the young men and also teaching Sunday school. He loved to read and enjoyed history. He had a great memory and was an amazing storyteller. His real passion was teaching the youth in sports. He was the Bear River little league football director for many years. He then served as Vice President over the northern Utah little league program.

He loved watching his grandkids hunt, fish, and play sports and took every opportunity to play with them, support them, and to cheer them on. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, traveling, playing cards, and just visiting with his friends. He was a friend to all and had a contagious personality that made people want to be around him. His love for life and witty personality will live on.

He is survived by daughter Wendy (Michael) King of Fielding, Utah; son James Bart (Kathleen) Hess of Tremonton, Utah; daughter Tanya (Robert) Stephensen of Delta, Utah; 12 grandchildren, and 6 1/2 great-grandchildren, sister Fawniece (the late Robert) Zollinger, sister Suzanne (Bill) Hirschi, and sister Patricia (Sam) Elahee, nieces and nephews, and many amazing friends.

Preceded in death by his wife Darlene, parents, and brother Karl.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a viewing for close friends and family followed by funeral services on Saturday January 23, 2021 at the Fielding LDS Chapel, 4375 West 15600 North, Fielding, Utah. Viewing will be from 9:00 – 10:30am with funeral services at 11:00am.

Interment at the Fielding Cemetery next to his wife Darlene.

Thank you to all of his many friends, neighbors, and extended family for the kindness and love they have shown him. A special thank you to the many visitors in his last few days that made his passing days special for him.

