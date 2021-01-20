Logan man pleads guilty to third DUI

Booking photo for Luke Winton (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 59-year-old Logan man has confessed to his third DUI in just over a year. Winton Luke accepted a plea deal that could send him to prison.

Luke participated in a detention hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, a third-degree felony.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Clark Harms explained how Luke was pulled over by Logan City police on Dec. 30. Officers reported, he showed signs of impairment and toxicology tests later confirmed a blood alcohol level of more than 0.05 percent.

Court records show, Luke was originally arrested for driving under the influence in November 2019. A month later he was cited again for a DUI. He pleaded guilty in both cases and was sentence to 66 days in jail and three years probation.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Luke spoke through a Marshallese interpreter. He asked to be temporarily released from jail until sentencing, claiming he didn’t have a drinking problem. He admitted to making a mistake, and was having a hard time with his family at the time of his latest arrest.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck refused to release Luke. She expressed concern for the public’s safety and doubt that the suspect would follow any court guidelines.

Luke was ordered to remain in jail and be sentenced March 2. He could face up to five years in prison.

will@cvradio.com