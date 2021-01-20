Logan mayor updates major project on 100 West

Logan mayor Holly Daines

LOGAN — Appearing on the first KVNU Speak to the Mayor program of the new year, Logan Mayor Holly Daines said things have been busy in downtown Logan through the winter, such as a large construction project on 100 West and 100 South near Logan High School.

“In spite of this crazy year with COVID, we have had a great deal going on in Logan City, particularly in terms of economic development and general building,” Daines explained. “I know people have seen all the building throughout the whole valley with homes and multi-family.

“But one thing we have really tried to focus on…and we’ve actually provided some smaller incentives to the developer in this case, is part of what it takes to revitalize a downtown is to have people living there.”

Daines said because residents are there after 5 p.m. when businesses close, and retail data shows a huge percentage of the sales are taking place after 5 p.m., and if people are there they can patronize restaurants in the area and just be around downtown.

“This is a great downtown development; there’s structured parking, a number of units, some nice amenities and actually in the next couple of weeks, they’re going to the historic preservation committee about perhaps extending that to a Phase 2, so that would go to the east where, you may or may not have noticed, there are ruins from a historic mill…the Thatcher Mill, it burned down 70 or 80 years ago.”

She said now it’s a graffiti site with possible criminal activity happening. So, she said the city is thrilled that the area is redeveloping.