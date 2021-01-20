Paul Dwain Tate

Paul D. Tate passed away on January 18, 2021 in Roy, Utah surrounded by family after a long battle with dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

He was born on June 30, 1944 in Preston, Idaho to Dwain Muir and Buna Woolf Tate. He grew up farming in Riverdale, Idaho and that is where his love of John Deere tractors came from.

He graduated from Preston High School in 1962 and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the New England Mission serving under Pres. Truman G. Madsen.

When he returned, he married his sweetheart Mary Joyce “Chick” Gamble in the Logan Temple on December 17, 1965. They recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.

He received his Associates Degree in accounting, retired after 36 years as a Financial Management Specialist at Hill Air Force Base, where he made many lifelong friends. Paul and Mary Joyce spent 20+ years helping groups fund raise as the distributor of Happenings coupon books.

He enjoyed riding bikes, building model railroads and restoring vintage snowmobiles with his son, Curtis.

He has served in bishoprics in Ogden and Roy and many years as a clerk at the ward and stake level. He spent hours doing temple service and going on road trips to visit temples. Paul and Mary Joyce love to travel and visited the Philippines, Israel, New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

Paul and Mary Joyce are the parents of Shawn Tate of Roy, Utah; Curtis (Allie Vriens) Tate of Layton, Utah; Mindy (Craig) Johnson of Syracuse, Utah; and Molly (Matt) DeGroot of South Ogden, Utah. Loving grandpa to 11 grandchildren, Taylor, Briant, Samuel, Carter, Tanner, Jacob, Hannah, Andrew, Sydney, Davis, and Elizabeth.

He is proceeded in death by his parents and two older sisters, Carlene Egley and Sondra Chandler.

He is survived by his wife and children, his sister Deyon Schroeder of Layton, Utah and brother Charlie Tate of Riverdale, Utah along with many in-laws.

Special thanks to Dr. Seth R. Lewis, Dr. Komal Rastogi, Sunridge Memory Care Center of Roy including Jessica, Josh and Katelyn, Summit Home Health including Jamie C., Jamie A., Jayme R. and Visiting Angels.

Services will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00am. A viewing will be held Friday, January 22, 2021, 6:00 – 8:00pm and prior to the services 9:30 – 10:30am at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah.

Interment at the Riverdale Hill Crest Cemetery in Riverdale, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers please donate to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian or Missionary fund.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.