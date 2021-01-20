October 14, 1931 – January 5, 2021 (age 89)

Our loving aunt, cousin and friend, Pauline Jensen, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Brigham City Community Hospital from natural causes.

She was born on October 14, 1931 in Brigham City, Utah, the youngest daughter of Carl Julius and Genevieve Hess Jensen. Pauline was reared and educated in Brigham City, Utah and graduated from Box Elder High School.

She served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Denmark from May 1955 – May 1957. While on her mission she was able to meet her father’s extended family that lived in Denmark.

She graduated from Weber State College with a bachelor’s degree. While attending Weber State College she worked for the IRS in Ogden. She graduated from the University of Missouri – Kansas City with her master’s in history.

Pauline spent her career as an auditor for the U.S. Department of Transportation and traveled extensively for her job. She looked forward to retirement and in 1998 moved back to Brigham City, Utah.

Pauline enjoyed playing golf, softball, and tennis. She loved reading and being with her nieces and nephews. She was the favorite aunt with the sporty cars and willing to play a game of football.

Surviving are her sister-in-law, Carol Jensen; 14 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Carol Jensen (Wayne – Red) Merica and Patsy Jensen (H.C. – Bud) Dooley; one brother, Jack Hess Jensen, two nieces and four nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1:00pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. Masks will be required because of COVID-19.

Viewing will be held on Saturday prior to the services from 11:30am – 12:45pm.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

