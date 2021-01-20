Providence man denies sexually abusing young girl

Booking photo for Bryan K. Prisbrey (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 35-year-old Providence man has pleaded “not guilty” to molesting a young girl numerous times. Bryan K. Prisbrey was arrested last February and later released after posting bail.

Prisbrey participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He was previously charged with rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies.

Defense attorney Wayne Caldwell entered the plea for his client. He predicted the case would be headed for trial, and asked for time until in-person hearings can resume.

Courts have limited hearings and prohibited jury trials since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Judge Brian Cannell expressed hope in-person hearings and jury trials might resume in April. He noted that several test-programs were being launched in other districts, experimenting with in-person hearings and trials.

According to an arrest warrant, deputies received a report of the crime from the alleged victim’s mother in February. The young girl had told her how Prisbrey, an acquaintance of the family, had allegedly pulled her pants down and touched her inappropriately.

The alleged victim later told investigators that the assault was painful. It also had occurred multiple times. She claimed that when she confronted Prisbrey about what had occurred, he told her not to tell anyone.

The girl’s mother confronted Prisbrey about the allegations. He reportedly told her that “he was so intoxicated that he does not remember (the abuse) happening.” He did admit to telling the girl not to tell anyone.

When deputies contacted Prisbrey, he became hysterical and started crying. He again stated that “he was more intoxicated than he had ever been and does not remember what had occurred.”

Prisbrey was ordered to appear again in court March 24. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

