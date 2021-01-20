October 9, 1985 – January 20, 2021 (age 35)

Words do not begin to do justice in describing the Woman and Mother that is Sarah Marie Wilson Bowles.

Sarah is a lover of sunshine and the ocean, yet as fate would have it, she was raised in Cache Valley and so she designed and built her home in Fairview Idaho, far away from the ocean, to be near her family.

Sarah is a lover of sharing her artistic view of God’s creations and adding her personal touch. Sarah is a lover of flowers and working Mother Nature between her fingers to persuade even the most stubborn flower to bloom in the beautiful yard she grew. Gardeners improve landscapes, and Sarah has improved every landscape she ever came across.

As a nurse in her emergency room garden, she provided the care that the most injured and forlorn came seeking. In her friend garden, she provided the listening ear and strong back for support that so many came to love deeply.

Though her favorite garden is the one she created as Mother. Sarah is a lover of snuggling up with her sons, Seth Bradley and Graham Wilson, to read a book, watch a movie, do homework, or just visit.

Sarah is loved by her most stubborn flower that may still be struggling to bloom, very best friend, husband of 13 years, and one-time diner where she waited his table, Robert Bradley Bowles; her sweet sons Seth Bradley and Graham Wilson Bowles; her loving Mom and Dad, Linda Edwards and James Harvey Wilson; her siblings Mark and Melissa Wilson, Shane Wilson, Ryan and Jenny Wilson, Heather and Brandon Moore, and Nicole and Andrew Watkins; the Bowles family, R. Dirk and Patricia H. Bowles, Melissa and Michael Bowles-Terry, Justin and AnnaLee Bowles, and Nick and Taylor Bowles. Sarah is also loved by many nieces and nephews that are very dear to her heart. Sarah has many friends of all ages that mean more to her than they may know, they love her and she loves them.

We believe that Sarah was welcomed home by her Savior Jesus Christ; her firstborn son Robert Benton Bowles; her grandparents, Helen and Harvey Wilson, and Judy and Craig Edwards; as well as Rob’s grandparents that Sarah grew to love, Barbara and Kelly Bowles and Bonnie and Hugh Hansen.

We want to thank Dr. Vincent Hansen, the angel nurse Kathy Hutchinson, all the beautiful souls that work at the McKay-Dee Cancer Center, Dr. Laura Lambert and her wonderful staff at the Hunstman Cancer Institute. Though no one wants to spend time in cancer treatment, being given the gift of time by these caring and gifted individuals was a shining light in an otherwise impossible time. We also would like to thank Erin Seamons, our dear friend and hospice nurse, who helped navigate the final darkest stretches in our valley of sorrow.

A private family service will be held Monday, January 25, 2021 at 11:00am. Thank you to White Pine Funeral Home and Mark Thurston.

Interment will follow the service at the Lewiston Utah Cemetery, where Benton will also be reinterred with his dear Mother.

Funeral services will be available to all others via Zoom and may be watched by clicking here.

Sarah touched many lives as a nurse and her life was touched by many nurses as well. In lieu of flowers please consider donating, via one of the methods below, to the Sarah Marie Nursing Scholarship Fund at Sky View High School. This will allow Sarah to continue to touch the lives of future nurses and in turn the lives of their patients.

@SarahWilson-Bowles on Venmo – or –

SarahMarieMemorial@gmail.com on Zelle

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.