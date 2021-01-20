Sean S. Richards, our much loved and admired son, brother, father, uncle, and friend, passed away unexpectedly early on Sunday, January 17, 2021 in Layton, Utah.

Sean was born in Logan, Utah on October 9, 1965 to Stephen and Bona Jo Richards. He attended elementary school in Brigham City, Utah and graduated from Box Elder High School in 1983. He also attended Utah State University.

He lived in Clinton, Utah and was employed by Smiths Warehouse for 35 years in Layton, Utah.

Sean loved cars, loved working on them, and he was especially proud of his 1968 Cougar that he restored. He also loved to hunt, and had been doing that since he was very young. He was an avid hunter, hunting deer, bear, and elk. He was also interested and performed taxidermy for his own mounts and for many other people. He was admired by family and friends for his friendship, loyalty, and kindness. He will be greatly missed by all who associated with him.

Sean is survived by his son Christopher, Clinton, Utah; his father, Stephen (Pamela) Richards, West Haven, Utah; sister, Jennifer Combs, Clinton, Utah and nieces, Kira, Mikhelle and nephew T.J., who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bona Jo.

The family would like to thank Nancy Richins for her care and assistance during the difficult time.

Per Sean’s request, there will be no services held.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Aaron’s Mortuary.