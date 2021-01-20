Smithfield man confesses to assaulting father during drunken brawl

Booking photo for Ethan Drake Mortensen (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 20-year-old Smithfield man has pleaded guilty to assaulting his father during a drunken brawl last year. Ethan D. Mortensen was arrested in July following the fight outside his family’s apartment.

Mortensen participated by web conference for a virtual hearing in 1st District Court, Wednesday morning. He accepted a plea deal, confessed to an amended charge of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. As part of the agreement, prosecutors dropped the remaining charges against him.

On July 9, Smithfield City police officers were called to an apartment near 555 S. 100 E. in Smithfield.

A witness had called 911 reporting that he overheard Mortensen arguing with his father. The man watched as the argument turned physical and the defendant pulled a hatchet and knife out of a backpack.

The witness reported Mortensen had been drinking heavily. As the fight continued, the defendant raised the hatchet over the victim, prompting the witness to intervene and tackle Mortensen.

The victim told officers that Mortensen went after him with the knife and hatchet, saying he was going to kill him. He tried to stop the suspect and received a laceration to his hand.

Officers found both weapons and took them as evidence. They also interviewed Mortensen, who admitted to “freaking out” because he was mad at his father.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Brian Cannell scheduled sentencing for March 24. He ordered Mortensen to allow probation agents to complete a presentence report about the defendant’s criminal history.

Mortensen is being held in the Cache County Jail. He could face up to 15 years in prison.

